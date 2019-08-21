Mountaineering, now the happening adventure

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Gone are those days when rafting, caving and trekking were considered the toughest adventure activities. Mountaineering is the trend now.

Buoyed by the achievement of Malavath Poorna, who scaled Mount Everest at the age of 13, youngsters from the city these days are successfully scaling mountains across the world. While city-based mountaineer Bharath Thammineni scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe recently and became the only person from South India who led two teams to Elbrus’ summit, 24-year-old youngster from Hyderabad, G Mallikarjun, on August 15, scaled Stok Kangri, the highest mountain in the Stok Range of the Himalayas in the Ladakh region.

Mallikarjun had braved the rough weather and difficult conditions, and along with other mountaineers displayed a 360 feet long Indian flag on the mountain on the occasion of Independence Day. “It was my dream. From school days itself, I had a strong desire to scale mountains,” he said.

With more like him trying to realise their dreams, several institutes offering basic and advanced courses and training in mountaineering are coming up.

K Ranga Rao, founder of Adventure Club of Telangana State and former ex-officio of Indian Mountaineering Foundation said there is an “immense craze” for mountaineering among youngsters in the State.

“In the 1990s, it was a prestige issue to scale the highest peaks and there were not many trainers at that time,” he said.

“I have guided and provided training to around 200 mountaineers in the last two decades. Mountaineering apart from bringing laurels, helps in overcoming the struggles in life and builds willpower and strong commitment on achieving a target,” he added.

What one should do:

* Taking a cue from achievers, some try to go for mountaineering and end up risking their lives. However they should go for mandatory basic mountaineering course and advanced mountaineering course, according to the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

* Assess current fitness level: This includes a physical test from a doctor by a certified trainer and take a counsel on the physical preparedness required from concerned.

* Consider the physical requirements: Mountaineering is essentially an endurance event, where you will be carrying a heavy load, ascending steep terrain amid rough weather conditions.

* Develop a training plan: It requires multiple types of training such as basic and advanced course, each focusing on a different need. The courses are physically and mentally challenging and require basic level of fitness.

* Go for workouts: Carry out weight-bearing activities like running, hiking, or snowshoeing as they help build overall strength and endurance.

