Mourinho believes ‘better days are coming’ for Tottenham

London: Ahead of the clash against Norwich City, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said they are ‘very optimistic’ as he believes better days are coming.

“We are very optimistic. We are playing well, not getting the results we should and that we deserve. We are not scoring the goals that we could, and we believe that better days are coming,” the club’s official website quoted Mourinho as saying.

Mourinho further stated that they are positive and the players are happy with little evolutions.

“We are positive. Three days where after the first day of recovery (after playing Watford on Saturday), we still managed to have two days to work tactically and to try to improve step by step. Yesterday, two months since my arrival, and we are positive, good atmosphere, players very positive, players happy with some little evolutions that we had in the last couple of weeks,” he said.

Tottenham will take on Norwich City in Premier League on Thursday.