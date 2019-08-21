No move to make Hyderabad second capital: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 1:33 am

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday that there was no move in consideration of the Centre to make Hyderabad second capital of India.

Laying the foundation stone for Rs 150 crore LIC building at Sanathnagar, he said the Centre had not taken any decision for the relocation of the new capital in Andhra Pradesh. The issue was not under the purview of the Centre either.

The BJP’s target in Telangana was not the GHMC elections but the 2023 Assembly elections, he said and questioned as to why the TRS leaders called on BJP national working president JP Nadda in the past if they did not know him anyway. The TRS leadership had also been questioning the strength of the BJP in Telangana. It can draw their conclusions on this going by the outcome of the parliamentary polls. The Minister wanted the State government to implement Ayushman Bharat programme introduced by the Centre.

Gangwar thanks people for LS verdict

Union Minister of State for Labour Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Wednesday that people in Telangana should not be left behind in development.

Addressing a news conference along with the party’s State unit president K Laxman, he said the BJP State unit would take up a movement from September 17 on the “omissions and commissions of the State government.”

He pointed out that Telangana was on a backward stream and it should be addressed. He thanked the people of Telangana for their verdict in Parliamentary polls. Hoping that the State would witness the much-needed change, he said it could happen only with the BJP.

He recalled that labour laws that were meant for ensuring workers get their due were put on the back burner during the Congress rule. Now, such provisions were being implemented effectively. The code on wages introduced would be beneficial to workers. There were still some pockets where the minimum wage is ranging from Rs 50 a day to Rs 100.

He said he had a review of functioning the Labour Department here and promised all that is due from his Ministry would be extended.

