Move over man bags, make way for ‘murses’

For men, it’s now time to move over bulky backpacks and make way for ‘murses’ — a new must-have accessory taking the 2020 men’s runways by storm.Designers have come up with some small yet voguish bags for men. These cross-body, fanny packs, top handle totes, and compact clutches managed to steal the limelight at the recent men’s 2020 walks, reported The New York Post.

One of France’s biggest fashion house, Hermes, had men walking with the oversized version of their signature Birkin bags. While Kim Jones, Dior’s men designer gave a touch of feminine flair to the tailored suits paired with newsprint styled bags, cross-body bags, and box-like clutches.On top of it was Louis Vuitton’s fresh experiments with models carrying flower-adorned handbags. Other notable designers Celine and Jacquemus’ had designs with a beachy finesse to the bags including straw shoulder bags and net-style sling bags.

And just to set the record straight, these bags are not just for runways and shows as many celebrities, including singer Nick Jonas, are taking the lead and proving that these bags are of real use! Recently, Jonas was seen rocking a smooth glossy leather clutch while making an appearance with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas at a Dior fashion show.Rapper A$ap also accessorised his look with a Loewe fringe satchel. Joining the bandwagon was singer Swae Lee with a white leather Thom Browne satchel around his neck as he attended an event in Paris.