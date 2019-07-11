Moved by students’ plight, Andole MLA promises bus facility

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Medak: Moved by the plight of the students walking to school, MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran promised to provide a bus facility at the earliest.

Kranthi Kiran who was on his way to attend a programme saw over two dozen students walking back home to Bijilipur village after attending school at Marvelli of Alladurg Mandal in Medak district.

The Andole MLA got down from his car and spoke to the students who said that it took some 45 minutes to reach the school.

He assured the students of a bus facility after talking to RTC officials with immediate effect.

