Moves afoot to restore normalcy in Satavahana University

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:54 am

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy, as part of measures initiated to restore normality in the Satavahana University campus, held talks with leaders and representatives of various student unions at police headquarters here on Tuesday.

The campus was closed in view of the confrontation between two student groups on Monday.

He appealed to the students to ensure that the disturbances don’t impact the academic schedule. He said ideological differences between the student unions are common, but asserted that no one will be allowed to take law into their hands and indulge in physical attacks.

He reminded that general public was injured in the incident involving two student groups and condemned the incident. Cases would be registered against the students in future if they fail to change their, he warned.

Some student leaders were collecting money from private educational institutions, he said and added that owners of the institutions have complained about it.

When some leaders wanted the police to allow students to join their protests, Kamalasan Reddy turned down their request.