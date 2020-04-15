Mozart in the time of quarantine

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Music has great power to keep us mentally active and positive. And Michael Makhal and his team at Indo-European Orchestra presented a special performance ‘Mozart in Quarantine’. The virtual orchestra that has amazing musicians from India, Italy, Hungary and the USA has been dedicated to all the doctors, healthcare professionals and everyone at the frontline.

The musicians behind the video want to spread joy, happiness and love through their music in the time of gloominess. The video of the virtual orchestra is on social media and it will blow your mind! “We hope everyone will enjoy our performance. We like to bring happiness through music in the social media platform during the time of such pandemic.

This is probably the first internationally collaborative virtual orchestra project from India. We chose Mozart’s piece because he has been the global icon of Western Classical music for centuries, and Eine kleine Nachtmusik is very lively and joyful. We want all the doctors, healthcare professionals and everyone at the frontline to know that we are there with them in spirit and also musically,” says Michael, a Western classical violinist, conductor and music composer.

Each musician has shot his/ her performance at their home in their respective country and later they mixed all the footage with the tracks. The whole thing was done in just a couple of days. So, how did the idea of a virtual orchestra come to him? “Nowadays, virtual performance for orchestras and bands are happening a lot on social media… so I thought to do the same with our friends, musicians from India, Italy, Hungary and the USA.

They have played their music in their home and shot with mobile camera and have sent the footage with the track to me. I have mixed all the footage and tracks. Then, the virtual ensemble or virtual orchestra is made,” explains Michael, the director and founder of Indo-European Orchestra, which was the first Indian Western classical music orchestra that performed at the Danube Palace, Budapest in Europe.

Conductor

Michael Makhal – India

Violin

1. Elia Chiesa – Italy

2. Apratim Nayak – Italy

3. Alessandro Ciccioriccio – Italy

4. Pallab Pramanick – India

Viola

1. Erica Morelli – Italy

2. Mia Maria Raju – India

3. Alessandro Acqui – Italy

Cello

1. Giulia Sanguinetti – Italy

2. Lili Tolnai – Hungary

3. Param Mehta – USA

4. Lorenzo Gianferri – Italy

Double Bass

1. Ambasal Momin – India

