MP Banda Prakash allots Rs 14.50 lakh to MGMH from MPLADS

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Warangal Urban: TRS Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash allotted Rs 14,50,700 for purchasing the equipment required in the Covid-19 wards at the MGM hospital in Warangal. He has given the consent letter to Warangal Urban district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu a couple of days ago. It is said that 20 BIPAP (Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure) machines, one mobile x-ray machine, and 10 Electric Suction Apparatus machines would be procured using these funds.

In a press note, Banda Prakash said that he was allotting the funds since the patients who are visiting the hospital were facing issues due to lack of equipment in the hospital. “I will always be ready to be helpful to the people to cope with the situation. I also request the citizens to take all precautionary measures like wearing a mask, using sanitiser and maintaining physical distance,” he added.

