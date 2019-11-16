MP, Collector audio conversation went viral in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Karimnagar: The alleged audio conversation between two persons believed to be Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the district Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed went viral in the district on Saturday.

The conversation allegedly took place between the MP and Collector before the December 2018 Assembly elections. The two of them talked about election expenditure of Bandi Sanjay.

“You need not worry about election expenditure. There will be one month time for it. There will be pressure on them (election officers) if I send expenditure details early. They will come and question more details. It will be finalized by January 10. I will examine details of disqualification by watching one to two days papers. You can follow up it. Give me your WhatsApp number. I will send details to you”.

When the other person, whose voice resembles that of the MP Sanjay said that he has no WhatsApp number, the other person advises him to get details from one Mallikarjun.

Responding to the Collector’s comment, the MP said “I will be more thankful to you (Collector). I am planning to meet you after winning the election. I will take care of you if you work anywhere in the country”.

Responding to the audio conversation, G Kamalakar, BC Welfare Minister, in a statement, opined that being a election officer, it was not proper on the part of the Collector to leak internal information to outsiders. It was against the Constitution. People would lose faith in the Constitution if a officer indulged in such kind of unlawful activities, the Minister said.

Kamalakar said he would take the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and government would take care of the issue. Expressing deep concern over a conspiracy hatched behind him to defeat him in the election, he opined that while Sanjay was hatching conspiracies behind him, he was in the midst of people. He won the election with the blessing of CM, he said.

A single audio was giving answer to hundred questions.

