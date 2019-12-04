MP donates Rs 2L for welfare of differently-abled in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Rajya Sabha MP and TRS leader Joginapalli Santosh Kumar has donated Rs 2 lakh for the welfare of persons with disabilities at Devnar Foundation for Blind in Hyderabad. The Rajya Sabha member handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the authorities of Devnar Foundation. Later, the TRS leader on Twitter called for upholding the legitimate rights, well-being, and self-esteem of the specially-abled persons.

“As we observe the International day for differently-abled persons today, personally donating Rs 2 lakhs to Devnar Foundation for Blind, Begumpet, Hyderabad. I urge you all for upholding their legitimate rights, well-being and self-esteem,” he tweeted.

