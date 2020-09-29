MP K Keshava Rao to head parliamentary panel on Industries

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in consultation with Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday announced the composition of several reconstituted Parliamentary Standing Committees

Hyderabad: TRS Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao has been appointed Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industries.

TRS Parliament members who were appointed as members in various committees are J Santosh Kumar (Railways); KR Suresh Reddy and Venkatesh Netha (Law); Banda Prakash and Pasunuri Dayakar (Labour); G Ranjith Reddy (IT); Maloth Kavitha (Health); and Badugula Linagaiah Yadav (Coal and Steel).

Other MPs from Telangana who found a place in these committees include Bandi Sanjay (Urban Development), D Arvind (Commerce), A Revanth Reddy (Defence), and N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Energy).

