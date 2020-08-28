MP Ranjith Reddy instructs officials to use funds effectively

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy asked officials from Ranga Reddy district to effectively utilise the funds sanctioned by the Central government.

Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting here, he promised to make efforts to get more funds from the Central and State governments for the overall development of the district given its proximity to the city.

He advised officials concerned to organise skill-oriented training classes to the youth as private industries were coming up on a large scale in the district. He suggested taking the assistance of donors for the development of educational institutions.

As Rs 43 crore revenue was generated through mining in the district, the officials should chalk out an action plan to increase the revenue to Rs 100 crore, he added.

