MP Santosh Kumar calls for promoting greenery

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: In view of the rapid environmental degradation, more and more people should promote greenery by taking up tree plantation, said Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar here on Friday.

He was speaking after planting saplings to mark the World Environment Day at Shamirpet. Stating that he had launched Green India challenge to create environmental awareness, the Rajya Sabha MP said lakhs of trees were planted as part of the campaign. The Green India Challenge society is also part of the campaign launched across the country, he said and added that it was our bounden duty to protect the environment.

Minister Malla Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector V Venkateshwarlu, MLAs Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Vivek Goud, Subhash Reddy and others participated.

