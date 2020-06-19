MP Santosh Kumar kickstarts Green India Challenge 3.0

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar kickstarted the third phase of Green India Challenge with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy at BITS-Hyderabad campus in Thumkunta and his adopted town of Keesara on Friday. He planted saplings in the presence of the Minister, MLAs Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Vivekanand, MLC Naveen Rao, TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy and other TRS leaders.

Green India Challenge 3.0 was launched in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Telangana ku Haritha Haaram programme to plant saplings and increasing the green cover across the country. The MP, the Minister and other leaders visited Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple at Keesara and performed special puja, apart from planting Tulasi saplings on the temple premises.

