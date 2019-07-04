MP Town Planning team studies HMDA policies

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Impressed with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) growth, a team from Madhya Pradesh Town Planning department led by its Director, Rahul Jain studied the policies, especially development projects.

The team also visited Uppal Bhagayath layout where HMDA auctioned the plots after developing the layout on the River Musi banks. This apart, the team studied Outer Ring Road, PVNR Expressway, laws, master plans and other development policies being adopted by HMDA.

The sections heads along with HMDA Secretary, M Ram Kishan gave a presentation to the visiting team, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter