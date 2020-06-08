Mphasis uses Microsoft solution to track employee health, work

By | Published: 11:17 pm

New Delhi: Mphasis, one of India’s leading IT solutions providers, on Monday announced the implementation of Microsoft’s Power Apps to ensure the safety of its employees and maintain productivity during the current lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Titled “Employee Outreach”, the solution tracks the health of employees and their families without compromising on privacy, enables them with work from home facilities, monitors their attendance and work hours, and resolves IT complaints, among other issues, Mphasis said, adding that over 26,000 employees are using the app daily.

Microsoft Power Apps is a low-code platform for building and using custom business apps that connect to data and work across web and mobile without the time and expense of custom software development.

“As our employees are now working from home, it is imperative that leaders keep them informed and provide them with tools and processes that can enhance their productivity,” Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Mphasis, said in a statement.

“We intend to create an easily integrated system that can track the overall health of the employees, and measure their productivity without violating their personal space,” he said.

Employee Outreach was developed on Microsoft’s Power Apps’ crisis communications template, which was released by Microsoft in March 2020.

The template helps in providing organisations the agility to innovate and use rapidly those applications that are of the essence in these unprecedented times.

“Microsoft Power Platform was designed to empower everyone, regardless of their technical ability, to collaborate and solve problems fast. The idea that rapid, valuable innovation can come from virtually anywhere has never been as impactful as in the current situation,” said Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Microsoft India.

Within the Employee Outreach app, employees can access a drop-down menu with an option to share an update on their health and that of their families — before and after their work shifts.

In case they report any kind of distress, an email is triggered to notify their managers and the organisation arranges the necessary support required.

Mphasis is also using the app to ensure seamless productivity of its workforce. Using the app, employees can now select whether they are enabled to work from home or not.

If they are not, the app alerts the IT team by email for a resolution.

In addition to registering attendance, employees can log in their shift start and end timings, activities during the day, and breaks taken in between.