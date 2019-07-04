MPPs, MPTCs assume offices in Adilabad

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Adilabad: Newly elected Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPP) Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTCs) members took the oath and charge of their posts at swearing-in ceremonies held across erstwhile Adilabad district on Thursday.

Mandal Parishad Development Officers and Special Officers, posted for new mandals, administered the oath by the public representatives. Mandal headquarters in the district were eventful with the swearing-ins and wishes pouring in for the elected members from various walks of life and dignitaries on Thursday.

Later, the MPPs were felicitated by Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, Boath MLA R Bapu Rao, MLAs A Rekha Naik of Khanapur and K Konappa,Sirpur (T) segments toured their respective constituencies and feted the presidents. They urged the heads ULBs to render quality services and ensure fruits of schemes reach the deserving besides playing vital role for the growth of their respective mandals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter