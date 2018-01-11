MPs take up new rail lines, other issues with SCR General Manager

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway on Wednesday conducted a meeting with 20 Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members on issues pertaining to the Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Guntakal Divisions.

The issues raised by the MPs, who were from Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, included construction of new lines, introduction of new trains, extension of existing train services, additional stoppages to existing trains, construction of Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges and providing improved passenger amenities etc.

Yadav said the suggestions and views of the MPs would be given due consideration with proposals beyond the powers of the SCR to be forwarded to the Railway Board.

Later, speaking to the media, Yadav said new railway line projects between Karimnagar-Nizamabad, Jaggayyapet-Mellacheruvu-Janpahad, Devarakadra-Jacklair and Bidar-Gulbarga were completed. Stating that the MMTS Phase-II project would be completed by the end of 2018, he said the Cherlapally, Lingampally and Nagulapally railway stations would be developed as terminal stations to decongest existing stations.

The Railways, which had already proposed construction of 100 road over bridges and road under bridges and was waiting for the consent of the State government, had initiated steps to establish a Wagon periodical overhaul Workshop at Kazipet.

The MPs who attended the meeting included Bandaru Dattatreya, K Keshava Rao, Godam Nagesh, Boora Narsaiah Goud, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, B. Vinod Kumar, A. Seetaram Naik, AP Jithender Reddy, Ch. Malla Reddy, Nandi Yellaiah, Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Balka Suman, Pasunoori Dayakar and others.