Mr Baahubali impresses in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 7:54 pm

Hyderabad: Mr. Baahubali impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

Sand

600m: Story Teller (RB) 48, moved easy. Southern Lady (Gopal Singh) 48, moved freely. Shaquille (App) 48, moved freely. Shiloh (Kiran Naidu) 47, handy. Escobar (Kiran Naidu) 48, moved freely. Amazing Script (RB) 48.5, moved easy. Magic Street (RB) 46, moved well. Bayrd (App) (From 1200/600) 46, moved freely. Southern Meteor (Ajit Singh), Royal Green (BR Kumar) & Vijay’s Empire (App) 47.5, trio handy and finished in close order.

800m: Pontitus Pilate (SG Prakash) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Lesley (Jagdale) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Celeritas (App) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. King Maker (A Joshi) 58, 600/44, pleased. Aristocrats Charmn (A Joshi) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Ashwa Bahula (App) & Joy Of Giving (SG Prakash) 59, 600/44, pair worked well.

1000m: Mr. Baahubali (Jagdale) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, caught the eye. Ashwa Calvari (SG Prakash) & Ashwa Arjun (App) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair worked well. Zamora (Ashhad Asbar) & Palace On Wheels (Gopal Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair fit and well. Mehrzad (SG Prakash) & Champion Bull (App) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, former worked well. The Great Gatsby (Gopal Singh) & Nazariya (App) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair shaped well. Mon General (SG Prakash) & Classic Remark (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair strode out well. Royal Avenger (Kuldeep Singh) & Treasure Striker (Ajit Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Seven Eleven (Ashhad Asbar) & Big Brave (Deepshanker) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, a fit pair.