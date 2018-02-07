Mr Handsome fancied to win Madras Gold Vase

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 4:26 pm

Chennai: S. Narredu-trained Mr Handsome is fancied to win the Madras Gold Vase (Grade III) 1400 metres the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Touch And Go 1, Strawberry Dream 2, Absolutely Gorgeous 3

2. Star Ranking 1, Desert King 2, Blue Jasmine 3

3. Enjoythegoodtimes 1, Noble Tune 2, Free Speech 3

4. Silk Baby 1, Zinfandelle 2, Rose Wood 3

5. Chalouchi Girl 1, Country’s Pace 2, Amazing Knight 3

6. Mr Handsome 1, Star Solitaire 2, Smashing Approach 3

7. Dhanwaan 1, Star Convoy 2, Glorious Lilly 3

Day’s Best: Star Ranking

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6. 1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3. 2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 7.