MRDCL Chairman inspects Musi River

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) Chairman D Sudheer Reddy instructed officials to collect samples of borewater drawn from River Musi vicinities, fish, grass, the milk quality of the cattle which consume such grass, fruits and vegetables cultivated on the river bed and submit a report on their quality.

Reddy, along with senior officials of MRDCL and few other elected public representatives, carried out an extensive inspection of River Musi all the way from Amberpet Sewerage Treatment Plant, Ali café, Nagole, LB Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, MGBS and other areas on Monday.

Reddy discussed possibilities and measures to be taken for developing walking tracks on both sides at feasible locations, besides laying roads covering 1,000 square metres on both sides of the river bed and parks.

Noticing unauthorised dumping of construction and demolition debris at many locations on the river bed, the MRDCL Chairman directed officials to initiate measures for clearing the trash at the earliest. He also wanted the local residents to keep a vigil on such activities and alert officials, if they notice any irregularities. Instructions were also issued to deploy security personnel at such locations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .