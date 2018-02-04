MROs in Telangana to get lessons in registration

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The Revenue Department has decided to give special training to all tahsildars in the State from February 5 on the functioning of sub-registrar offices.

Recently, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced that all 443 Mandal Revenue Offices (MRO) would also be made sub-registrar offices from March. In this regard, the Revenue Department wanted to give training to all MROs on sub-registrar duties.

The 10-day training includes a three-day basic theoretical class on registration of properties, issue of stamps and marriage registrations at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute. Later, MROs will be attached to a sub-registration office for a six-day practical training and one-day training at district registration office.

The department has already divided MROs into batches and the entire training class will be completed by February 28. “We made six batches and each batch will have 75 tahsildars for the training programme” said CCLA Director Vakati Karuna to Telangana Today.

The government is seriously working on distributing new pattadar passbooks to farmers on March 11. Once the farmers received new passbooks, the MROs will start registering properties at MRO offices. So far, once the property was registered at sub-registrar office, MROs used to do mutation process. With giving additional sub-registrar responsibilities to them, the government is hopeful that the system functions more effectively.

During the training, top officials will explain about the registrations and Stamps Department, duties of sub-registrar and challenges, Indian Stamps Act-1899, Registration Act-1908 and other subjects. It is really a challenge to conduct registrations, but the government had taken a right decision to open registration offices at Mandal Revenue Offices, it is nothing but administration reform, said Nandigam MRO M Ramchander.