MRP violations by liquor shops in Telangana

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department has detected eight cases related to violation of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) liquor sales during special drives conducted on Friday and Saturday across the State.

During the raids, excise officials found the cases of violations cases were detected in Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy and Nizamabad. The licences of the liquor shops will be suspended for a week if the shopkeepers are found to be selling bottles beyond the MRP rates and Rs 2 lakh will be collected from the violator as a penalty, according to the officials.