Hyderabad: A local court here on Wednesday remanded the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga in judicial custody till January 11.

The police arrested Krishna from his Parsigutta office on Tuesday and took him to the Kanchanbagh police station. The police produced him in the court which remanded him in judicial custody till January 11. Krishna had called upon his cadre to protest in front of the BJP office demanding categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs).