Mrs India Punjab visits Cybercrime station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mrs India Punjab Milan Preet Kaur on Friday visited the cyber crimes police station at the office of Central Crime Station (CCS) at Basheerbagh here.

Sporting her crown, Kaur, who is an India Air Force (IAF) squadron leader posted at Begumpet, came to the police station and interacted with the Cybercrimes Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police KCS Raghuvir. She also visited the cybercrimes lab at the CCS office.Raghuvir said the activities of cybercrimes police were explained to her in detail.