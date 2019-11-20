‘Mrs Mom Contest’ for moms-to-be

By | Published: 5:38 pm 6:21 pm

KIMS Cuddles the woman and child hospital from KIMS group of Hospitals announced the second season of ‘KIMS Cuddles Mrs. Mom Contest 2019’ a unique health pageant for mothers-to-be. The contest is aimed at motivating moms-to-be to stay engaged and active, happy and confident through participation and competition. The best and healthy way to have stress relief is through prenatal activities.

The annual event of the contest, to be held at Snort, on December 8, will start around 6 pm and prior registration for participation is mandatory. The soon-to-be-mothers can register themselves by calling Dr Prathima at +91 8897993265. Auditions for ‘Mrs. Mom’ contest will close on December 1.

Lots of exciting prizes to win with free delivery at KIMS Cuddles for the winner. Contestants will be rewarded under different categories such as Winner, 1st Runners Up, 2nd RunnerS Up, Mrs. Smile, Mrs. Fashionista, Mrs. Brains, Mrs. Beautiful Hair and Mrs. Fitness.

The pre-event was attended by Dr K Shilpi Reddy, Head of the department, KIMS Cuddles, Dr Vijayalakshmi Goodapati, Mirrors Salon & Academy founder, Mrs. India 2004; Dr Neelima Arya, founder-president of Apple Home for Orphan Kids and Mansi Vuppala, fashion designer.