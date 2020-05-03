Mrs Serial Killer: Utterly messed-up

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Some films are bad right from the first shot and, much against your sincerest hopes, things don’t get better. Shirish Kunder made one such utterly unbearable film a few years ago, with “Joker”. He’s done it again with his new feature for Netflix.

“Mrs Serial Killer” aims to be a psycho thriller, and Kunder probably thought of making it because the only film of worth he’s ever made so far was “Kriti”, a short film that belonged to that genre and garnered much applaud. In “Mrs Serial Killer”, he also brings back Manoj Bajpayee, who starred in “Kriti”. It’s an absolutely wasted casting exercise as the minutes pass, because not even brilliant Bajpayee can save this incoherent mess.

While the gore factor is substantially lower in “Mrs Serial Killer” than what Korean and Japanese psycho flicks normally hawk, you don’t miss trademark of the genre in its grungy camerawork (Ravi K. Chandran and Kiran Deohans) and the moody background score.

The film’s production design (Shashank Tere) is also impressive. Yet, all the technical gloss get overshadowed by inept storytelling.

It doesn’t help that almost all actors are essaying half-baked roles. Jacqueline looks like she is either clueless about what she’s supposed to do with her title role, or simply too wooden to come up with the right expressions.

Newcomer Zayn Marie gets to impress with an action sequence, but then spends the rest of her footage as a captive tied to a bed. Manoj Bajpayee clearly signed the film for the last half hour or so, which is when he doesn’t let his fans down. Most of the others go through the motions of their roles mechanically.

From “Ghost Stories” to “Drive” to “Mrs Serial Killer”, Netflix’s filmmaking graph in India is only going embarrassingly southwards. The OTT platform needs to reorganise strategy before they are rendered irrelevant.

Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina, Zayn Marie

Direction: Shirish Kunder

