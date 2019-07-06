Mrunal Thakur’s superb Journey from television to cinema

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Model, television actor and now sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, which is slated to release on July 12, Mrunal Thakur has entered a new phase. In a casual conversation with Hyderabad Today, the actor shared her journey, future plans and also some interesting insights into her personal life.

From television to cinema

The actor began her journey on small screen with the show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan after which she went on to work with various banners. She is widely known for her work in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya where she played Bulbul. The character gained her a lot of fans. She, later, made her International debut with an Indo-American film, Love Sonia.

Hobbies and more

A former Nach Baliye contestant, Mrunal says she loves dancing but also had a slight hesitation to get onstage and that was the biggest reason she did the show. Other than that, she enjoys driving around and is particularly partial to Bollywood classics. She is also a huge fan of the legendary actor Madhubala and likes dancing along to songs of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore da. Ask her to name one song, she says Ajeeb Daasta hai yeh is her all-time favourite.

Super 30

“I play the role of a fun and lovely girl from Patna, Supriya who is romantically inclined towards Anand ji aka Hrithik Roshan. She has a very different, somewhat modern, outlook towards life,” Mrunal says while talking about her character in Super 30. “The journals that Anand ji used would get couriered to her instead, as he didn’t have any proper address at the time. Such was her importance in his life,” she elaborates. The actor says she had to learn the basics of Kathak for the film and had a lot of fun doing it.

Working with Hrithik

“Everyone around me is telling me how lucky I am to be working with Hrithik and I completely agree. I feel extremely blessed and fortunate to be working with him,” the actor excitedly says, adding that she really looks up to him as an actor and for his choice of scripts. “He is the king of improvisations. He makes it look so natural that I wouldn’t understand if he was delivering a dialogue or if he’s talking to me,” she quips.

Choice of scripts

Be it a girl caught up in human trafficking in Love Sonia to the girl-next-door in Super 30 and, then, a journalist in Batla House, the actor seems to have the knack of picking scripts that are poles apart. Commenting on it, she says, “To be honest, I am what I am because of my audience. So, it becomes my responsibility to break the monotony and give them something different every time, and that is what I’ll always try to do.” Pushing past her comfort zone is what the actor aspires to do and considers herself to be blessed that she’s been getting such versatile roles.

Future projects

The actor will soon be seen sharing the screen with John Abhraham in Batla House. Sharing details, she says, “If the news of working with Hrithik was one huge surprise, this was another. My family and I started dancing when I first heard the news, we went all out with Basanti no dance! These are the actors I’ve always been dreaming of and working with them now is a very huge thing for me.”

Mrunal will also been seen essaying the powerful role of Shivagami in the upcoming Netflix series Bahubali and was in the city shooting for it. She says people recognised her from the Telugu dubbed version of Kumkum Bhagya. “They started calling me ‘Ammu’ (the Telugu name for her character Bulbul) and greeted me with huge smiles. Their love and acceptance really warmed my heart,” she shares.