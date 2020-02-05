MS Dhoni selling Pani puri goes viral on Twitter

By | Published: 9:51 pm 10:38 pm

Former Indian cricket team Captain MS Dhoni has last seen on crease in 2019, but never failed to create headlines. This time, Dhoni making Pani puris in Maldives has created a buzz on Twitter.

MS Dhoni Fans Official Page tweeted a video of former captain making Pani Puris, with the caption, ‘Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of pani puris! Our favorite chat just became even more delectable! #MahiInMaldives #Dhoni @msdhonir’

Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of pani puris!👨‍🍳 Our favorite chat just became even more delectable! 🥰🤤#MahiInMaldives #Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/NFjGcuMT1h — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 4, 2020

Same twitter handle also tweeted some photos on Tuesday of Dhoni enjoying in Maldives with his wife Sakshi and friends. In another video, the wicket-keeper batsman was seen as enjoying beach volleyball.

.@msdhoni enjoys playing Beach Volleyball with his friends in Maldives. Just one of Captain Cool’s way to workout even during holidays. ❤️😇#MSDhoni #Dhoni #MahiWay pic.twitter.com/bChyFV8mmv — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 4, 2020

Legendary Indian captain is out of team and last seen on Indian jersey in July during ICC World Cup last year. In January, 2020 BCCI has dropped him from central contract. When he dropped out, netizens congratulated for his contributions to Indian team and #Thank_you_Dhoni was trending.

Even not playing in international cricket, he is maintaining 25th in ICC ODI Batsman rankings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter