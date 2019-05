By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: An MSc final year student from Nizam College allegedly hanged herself at her house in Mansoorabad of Vanasthalipuram in the early hours of Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, when the family members went to sleep, Srujana was up studying. “At around 5.30 am, her mother Pushpa found Srujana hanging from the ceiling fan,” said Vanasthalipuram police.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered by the police. The police are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide.