MSMEs need support to grow

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: There is an immense scope for enhancing the State’s position in global exports. The MSME sector needs support and mentoring in terms of International linkages and reaching out to new markets for their sustainability, said D Raju, Chairman, CII Telangana and Managing Director, Kirby Building Systems & Structures, said Telangana.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Export Opportunities for MSMEs’ organised by Confederation of Indian Industry –Telangana, he said several there is untapped export potential in several sectors.

Sanjeev Kumar Saini, Assistant Director, MSME-Development Institute, made aware of the government schemes supporting MSMEs in international cooperation and stressed the need of adoption of zero defect strategy for tapping export opportunities.

Mahesh Desai, Managing Director, Meera & Ceiko Pumps, lauded the efforts of Telangana State in helping sick MSME through the Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited. MSMEs are the largest employers and also nurses entrepreneurship. Timely and efficient availability of export credit is a key driver that boosts exports.

Debasish Mishra, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India, said that Telangana is known for exports but more than 50% SMEs are not approaching any bank for availing credit and there is a need to bridge this gap.

AVS Reddy, Convener – CII Telangana MSME Panel and Managing Director, Appidi Technologies stated that the value of MSME related products’ exported during 2017-18 has reached $147 billion.

