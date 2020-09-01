MSN provides Favilow to front line workers

Front line workers from across the country can avail the benefit by providing test report, doctor’s prescription and work ID at the customer care desk for free delivery of Favilow.

Hyderabad: Noted pharmaceutical company MSN Group has announced free supply of Favilow (Favipiravir) tablets to all front line workers including doctors, nurses, journalists, police and sanitation personnel who have tested positive for Covid-19 while performing their duty. Front line workers from across the country can avail the benefit by providing test report, doctor’s prescription and work ID at the customer care desk for free delivery of Favilow. The novel initiative will be available for the ongoing pandemic year of 2020.

“We want to express our solidarity to all the front line fighters for displaying exemplary service during this pandemic situation. We feel as an organisation it is our responsibility to acknowledge and to service all the brave hearts,” said Dr MSN Reddy, CMD, MSN Group. In a press release, honorary national president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr Rajan Sharma and honorary secretary general, IMA, Dr R V Asokan appreciated MSN Group for coming forward and providing the drug for free of cost.

The drug Favipiravir has been granted approval by DCGI for treating suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in adults and children, who are hospitalised with mild to moderate symptoms. Favilow (Favipiravir) of MSN Group is available at all the major medical and hospital pharmacies. For details: MSN Covid helpline: 91005-91030 or email: [email protected]

