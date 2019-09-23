MSU elections organised

By | Published: 12:30 am 5:47 pm

Hyderabad: Shaik Umer Faruq Quadri, a student of Department of English was elected as 8th president of Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s Students Union (MSU) in the elections recently held for the academic year 2019-20.

The polling was held at university headquarters here and at campuses in Bangalore, Lucknow, Bhopal, Darbhanga, Aurangabad, Asansol, Sambhal, Nuh and Bidar. The polling did not take place in Srinagar campus. Out of total 2789 voters, 76 percent students cast their votes at headquarters.

According to Chief Returning Officer Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Intekhab Alam from Department of CS and IT was elected for the post of vice-president, Mr Amir (Department of Management and Commerce) for secretary, Fakhra Abda (Department of Education and Training) for joint secretary and G Vishnu Priya (School of Language, Linguistics and Indology) elected for the post of treasurer. Twenty executive committee members from campus and off campus were also elected.

MANUU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz congratulated the newly elected office bearers. An investiture ceremony for winners will be conducted on September 24.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .