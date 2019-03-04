MSU invites applications for engineering programme

By | Published: 12:56 am 5:09 pm

Hyderabad: Missouri State University (MSU), Midwest United States, has invited applications for Cooperative Engineering Programme (four years programme).

The programme which is being offered through a partnership between Missouri State and the Missouri University of Science and Technology prepares students for future careers in Civil, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering.

Brad Bodenhausen, Associate Vice President of International Programmes, said, “The programme prepares students for a high skill, high demand, high growth, and high paying career. It provides students from around the world with an opportunity to receive a degree in engineering from one of the top programmes in the country.”

To eligible for the programme, students should have completed accredited high school with a 3.0 GPA (4.0 scale) besides adequate financial support documents for one year of study. The university requires a score of 61 in TOEFL-iBT, 5.5 in IELTS and 44 in PTE

The last date for submitting application is April 30.

For more details, visit website http://international.missouristate.edu/seasia/