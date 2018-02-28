MTech student falls off train in Hyderabad, dies

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: A first-year MTech student died after falling off a moving train while reportedly trying to hold on to his mobile phone that slipped from his hand between Secunderabad and Lalaguda on Monday evening.

The Secunderabad Government Railway Police are yet ascertain the exact reasons behind the death of V Prashanth Reddy, but sources said the student could have fallen down while trying to hold on to his handset and died.

Hailing from Hasanparthi in Warangal, Reddy boarded Shatavahana Express to reach his native place as his college here had declared holidays.

The police handed over Reddy’s body to family members after an autopsy at Gandhi hospital mortuary on Tuesday.