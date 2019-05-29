MTR Foods launches instant vermicelli upma

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: One of the reasons for the noodles to become a hit is its quick cooking time. Aimed at providing a quick snack, MTR Foods, Bengaluru-based packaged food player, has launched 3-Minute Seviyan Upma.

Speaking at the launch, Sanjay Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of MTR Foods, said seviyan (semiya) upma is among the popular dishes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “This normally takes about 20 minutes to prepare this dish. However, the new pour-and-eat formulation pack makes it in three minutes without compromising on the taste,” he said adding that this was India’s only quick wheat vermicelli upma.

The company also launched a ‘Masala Karam’ for use in everyday cooking for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets, which together contribute the second highest sales in India. “We will focus the two States with new products as well as investments. We have set up a separate business unit to focus on TS and AP. It will also also strengthen its distribution here,” he said.

The company expects about Rs 150 crore from the two new products that were launched Wednesday, he said.

Investment in startups

MTR Foods has set up Rs 50 crore seed fund to invest in food processing startups. It is now considering to invest in couple of firms. So far, it has invested in one startup. It will look to take a minority share in companies it will invest, he said.

“The face of the Indian food processing industry is being redefined by the startups. We want to now participate in this segment,” he said.

The company had clocked about Rs 900 crore in revenues in 2018 and it is hopeful of touching Rs 1,000 crore this year as it has been growing at 14 per cent CAGR for the past five years. MTR exports products worth about 10 per cent of the total revenues.

MTR picked up 42 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based FirmRoots, which manufactures food for children. The Indian subsidiary of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla invested in the startup last year.

