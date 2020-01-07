Much glitter afoot at Manepally Jewellers’ new showroom

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Popular brand Manepally Jewellers will be launching its fourth showroom in Dilsukhnagar. It is set to be launched by actor Niddhi Agerwal on January 8. The showroom comprises the largest collection of magnificent temple jewellery, kundan jewellery, traditional gold jewellery, bridal jewellery, among others. Expect to see necklaces, neckpieces, earrings, bracelets, arm bands, rings, toe rings, gold chains, platinum bracelets to name a few.

Murli Krishna and Gopi Krishna, directors, Manepally Jewellers said, “Manepally Jewellers is a brand which is synonymous with trust, quality and class. We have been asked by our clients for a convenient arena, where our work can be showcased, so on popular demand, we opened a creative jewellery house exclusively featuring Manepally designed jewellery.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter