Much-needed relief

The twin relief packages, unveiled separately by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India, are welcome but should have come earlier. If the intervention was made on the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, it would have helped in preventing the widespread panic and exodus of migrant workers. Television images of thousands of migrant workers across the country trudging for days to reach their villages amid lockdown are quite disturbing. There is no doubt that the Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package, announced by the Finance Minister, would help mitigate the sufferings of the poor in the time of crisis, but last mile delivery remains the key challenge given the inefficient and corrupt public distribution system. The RBI’s package — interest rate cut by 75 basis points, reduced cash reserve ration and a three-month moratorium on payment of EMIs on loans — is a step in the right direction as it will provide credit and liquidity to the economy under the Covid-19 lockdown. The Centre’s package, a combination of direct cash transfers and food security, covers farmers, organised sector workers, daily wage labourers, women with Jan Dhan accounts, widows and pensioners. Over the next three months, the package will see a payment of over Rs 50,000 crore to 315 million families. However, it remains to be seen whether the quantum of relief would be enough to absorb the loss of livelihoods due to the lockdown.

Compared with developed countries, the impact of the lockdown is huge in India because of its large informal sector. As a result, a very large number of people will be deprived of their source of livelihood. There is a need to effectively use the JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity and ensure swift transfer of benefits to the needy without any pilferages. On their part, some States have already announced cash dole-outs to the poor. The Centre’s decision to speed up supply of wheat and rice at subsidised prices is another welcome step. The decision to increase the disbursal of both cereals and pulses at no additional cost for three months is expected to cover around 800 million people. A coordinated effort must be mounted to minimise the pain being faced by daily wage workers, particularly in urban areas, who are the worst hit. It is the responsibility of Central and State governments to provide a safety net to millions of people who are left with no income owing to the lockdown. Though lockdown causes economic shock and loss of livelihoods, it is the only option to check the spread of the deadly virus, given the country’s constraints like poor healthcare infrastructure and high population density.

