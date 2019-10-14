Mudra loan disbursal neglected in Telangana: B Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Demanding justice for Telangana State, Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to direct the banks to increase disbursement of Prime Minister Mudra Yojana (PMMYV) loans in Telangana State. While PMMY loans cover about 14.87 per cent of entire nation’s population, only 7.42 per cent of Telangana State’s population was covered under the scheme.

In a missive to the Union Finance Minister, Vinod Kumar said despite several eligible small traders and unemployed youth seeking bank loans for trade and self-employment, injustice was being meted out to the State in terms of Mudra loans. “PMMY was intended to promote self-employment by providing financial assistance of upto Rs 10 lakh without any collateral security. But small businesses like vegetable and fruit vendors, kirana shops, etc which provide employment to lakhs of people, were neglected in Telangana State,” he said.

As against about 20 lakh crore persons benefited from the scheme in the country, total loan sanctions in Telangana State was only 28.86 lakh. When compared to national average of 14.87 per cent of total population who availed PMMY loans as on September 24 this year, only 7.42 per cent of Telangana State population received these loans. “The Centre must direct the banks to revise their targets as per the national average and disburse additional loans to around 29 lakh eligible persons this year,” Vinod added.

The Planning Board vice-chairman also alleged that several banks were returning the applications submitted by Mudra loan applicants, without even conveying valid reasons for rejection of these applications. He suggested that the banks invited PMMY loan applications through various media at the earliest.

