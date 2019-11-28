Mudra under scanner

Published: 12:00 am 8:23 pm

The rising bad debts in Mudra loans, one of the flagship programmes of the NDA government, is a cause of concern. The Reserve Bank of India has raised the red flag over the growing Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana under which small businesses can raise collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh. There is no doubt that such a massive policy push to make cheap loans accessible to the needy would have lifted many beneficiaries out of poverty but there are also concerns that need to be addressed because of the growing NPAs among the borrowers. With the growing mobilisation of financial services, the banks need to focus on repayment capacity at the appraisal stage and monitor the loans through the life cycle much more closely. The NPA on Mudra loans by public sector banks, which also include regional rural banks (RRBs), jumped to Rs 17,250 crore as of March this year, compared to Rs 7,277 crore in the previous year. This translates to 5.28% of the total disbursements as of March 2019, as against 3.96% last year. In the last fiscal, the lenders had crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore target by disbursing nearly Rs 3.12 lakh crore under the programme. Launched in 2015, Mudra scheme is meant for non-corporate, non-farm small and micro enterprises and the loans are given by commercial banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks, micro finance institutions (MFIs) and NBFCs. While the Mudra scheme has improved the access to credit at affordable rates of 8% to 12% for people from vulnerable sections who used to rely heavily on informal channels such as money lenders, the NPA risk is largely because these loans are collateral-free.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had also raised concerns over Mudra loans becoming the potential source for the next bad loan crisis, along with some other schemes for MSMEs and farmers. The credit targets are sometimes achieved by abandoning appropriate due diligence. He had suggested that Mudra loans as well as the Kisan Credit Card have to be examined more closely for potential credit risk. The government’s argument is that NPAs in the Mudra loans are still much lower than overall bad debt. The state-run banks, which account for an overwhelmingly large proportion of the overall NPAs, have performed reasonably well in this scheme. Though the bad loans in Mudra scheme are not at alarming level, the government should not ignore the red flag raised by experts. If the banks don’t take adequate care, particularly in monitoring the end-use of the disbursed loan, the Mudra loan NPAs can lead to a big trouble for banking sector. Already, it is grappling with a range of problematic loans and liquidity constraints.

