Mugging gang arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four persons including a juvenile were apprehended by the Tappachabutra police station in connection with a robbery reported five days ago at Karwan.

The arrested persons were identified as Syed Shahnawaz (21) Kallam Chinna (20) and Thakur Shankar Singh (21) apart from the juvenile.

On Tuesday night, the four persons waylaid a person at Karwan road and snatched his mobile phone and Rs 2,000 after attacking him, RG Shiva Maruthi, ACP (Asifnagar) said.

The police nabbed the four on Saturday and produced them before court.

