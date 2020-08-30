Muharram observed as low key affair in Hyderabad

The management of Mecca Masjid where the holy relics of Prophet Mohammed are put for public display every year had cancelled the program in view of the prevailing pandemic

Hyderabad: Display of unbridled emotions marked Youm-e-Ashoora, the 10th day of Muharram here on Sunday. The day marks the martyrdom of Hazrath Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed in the battle of Karbala centuries ago.

In view of Covid19 pandemic, Muharram was a low key affair with only a handful of religious gatherings organized in the city. In fact religious scholars advised the community to stay home and make prayers to avoid unnecessary crowding at one place.

The usual food and ‘sherbat’ camps organized on the roads and colonies also went missing this year. At a few places people were handing over the food packets on the road to the public instead of organizing the feeding camps.

Coinciding with the occasion, the historic Bibi-ka-Alam was taken out from Bibi-ka-Alawa in Dabeerpura to Chaderghat. For the first time in recent times the standard was taken out in a DCM vehicle as against the regular tradition of taking it out on a caparisoned elephant. Mourners moved along with the vehicle carrying the Bibi-ka-Alam.

The Bibi-ka-Alam was taken out from the Bibi-ka-Alawa at 11 am on Sunday though usually it is brought out after necessary rituals at 1 pm, and was carried in a DCM on its regular route via Yakutpura Road, Alijah Kotla, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Mir Alam Mandi, Darulshifa before culminating at Chaderghat.

Police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth movement of the vehicle carrying the standard.

