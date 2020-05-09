Mukesh relieves his fastest goal against Australia in Olympics

By | Published: 12:09 am 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: Nandanoori Mukesh Kumar has the distinction of scoring the fastest goal in Olympics history when he struck in 33 seconds against the mighty Australia in a Pool B hockey league match in Sydney in the year 2000. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. For the nippy Hyderabad right winger it was one of finest moments of his international career.

“I think I scored in 33 seconds. Centre half Jude Felix passed an aerial ball to me and told me to run. I sprinted across and received the ball on the left with a dodge before slotting the ball on the dive in the left corner of the Australian goal,” recalls the 50-year-old.

That Sydney Olympics, however, proved a nightmare as India returned empty-handed. “We had a very good chance of winning a medal in this Olympics as we had a good all-round team. But because of overconfidence and bad fortune we returned empty-handed. Till last the stages of the pool we were second placed behind Australia. All we needed a win against Poland but we drew that match.

“Sadly I became the villain of this match when I got a yellow card for stick infringement. It didn’t warrant a yellow card. The team was reduced to ten players. South Korea, who beat us in the only match we lost, qualified to semifinals on goal average.’’ The right winger said that Olympics had a lot of good memories. “I remember you giving a cassette of patriotic songs and we played that in our dressing room and the journey from the Olympic village to the stadium. The songs gave `josh’ to the players. But luck was not in our side.’’

The four-time Olympian also spoke of some of the best matches he played against arch-rivals Pakistan. “I played with a seven stitches on my chin and scored the goals against Pakistan in Azlan Shah tournament in 1990. I got hurt against South Korea. Coach late Balkishen Singh insisted that I should play. It was a big occasion as I had just graduated from the junior team.’’

He pointed out matches against Pakistan were all always tense. “My first taste against them came in the Junior World Cup in Delhi. In front of a 25,000 crowd, I scored the goal on the run even as I was slipping on the astro-turf. There was a huge roar. I got my recognition from this match. In fact, I always saved my best against the big teams like Pakistan, Australia, Germany or Netherlands. I always wanted a goal against these teams.’’

Mukesh said any India-Pak match was full of excitement. “The fans were frenzy. Everyone from a receptionist to house-keeper would want us to win against Pakistan. The first few minutes were always tense but there was plenty of action.’’

The Hyderabad winger, who played for Indian Airlines, owes his rise to late Abarnam from Sports Hostel. Known for his `Nagin-like’ runs on the right wing and he struck a chord with Dhanraj Pillay that mesmerised many teams. “We had a very good understanding and often interchanged positions because of the man-to-man marking. I always enjoyed playing with Dhanraj, Jude, Sabu Varkey.’’

Mukesh said India’s best game against Pakistan came in SAF Games. “We routed Pakistan. On a humid day in Chennai we outclassed them. I scored three goals while Pillay had four in his account. This performance earned me and Pillay the Arjuna Awards. We were unstoppable that day.’’

He ended up by saying he cherished the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok when India won the gold under coach Kaushik. “I always admired Balkishen and Kaushik as coaches. They were par excellence.’’

His dream project is to start a hockey academy in the city. “I hope the government helps me in raising this academy,” he concluded.

