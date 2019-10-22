Mukesh, Shruthi clinch tenpin bowling titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:42 pm

Hyderabad: Mukesh Chowdary and A Shruthi emerged men and women champions in the Tenpin Bowling Association(TBA) Telangana second State-ranking tenpin bowling tournament held at Smaaash, Inorbit Mall.

Mukesh Chowdary scored a total of 427 points while the runner up Ramesh M collected 364 points. In the women’s category (Block game), the first prize was won by A Shruthi whose final score was 316 and the runner-up title went to Navya with a final score of 288. In the single’s game, the highest scorer was Kiran with 248 points and Shruti with a score of 182.

Meanwhile, one of the participants Naveen Siddam, who was also the highest scorer in the men’s single game in the first tournament has been selected for the 25th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championship in Kuwait.

