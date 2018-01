Mukund, Sharanya triumph in Spoors State Ranking Tennis Tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: R Mukund Reddy defeated Yashrath Soubhari 8-6 in the under-14 boys final of the Spoors State Ranking Tennis Tournament for boys & girls under-10, 12 & 14 held at V-Sports Academy, Padmavathi Colony, Bandlaguda, Nagole.

Meanwhile, in the under-14 girls final, Sharanya Sagar triumphed over Shreethika Reddy 8-4.

In the under-12 boys final Yashrath Soubhari beat NVLN Raju 8-2 and in the under-10 boys final, Showrya Samala defeated Suswanth Manohar Reddy 8-2.

Results: Boys: U-10: Finals: Showrya Samala bt Suswanth Manohar Reddy 8-2; U-12: Finals: Yasharth Soubhari bt Nvln Raju 8-2; U-14: Finals: R Mukund Reddy bt Yashrath Soubhari 8-6

Girls: U-10: Finals: Vanshika Maria Vaiz bt Rishitha Reddy Basi Reddy 8-5;

U-12: Finals: Thaniya Sarai G bt Rishitha Reddy Basi Reddy 8-5; U-14: Finals: Sharanya Sagar bt Shreethika Reddy 8-4.