Multi-bagger stocks to boost investor portfolio

Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: India is the world’s fastest-growing economy, and is expected to grow from $2.9 trillion to a $10 trillion economy by 2032. This growth should create significant opportunities for investors over the next ten years. Investors primarily choose equity markets to multiply their returns and they are on a constant look out for those multi-bagger stocks that they can rely on.

Multi-baggers are the stocks that can generate returns multi-fold. These are usually high growth stocks which might not give explosive returns initially, but have the potential to be big movers in the long-term.

Rajiv Singh, CEO, Stock Broking, Karvy, told Telangana Today, “Identifying multi-baggers is both an art and a science. By following a structured and disciplined process, investors can identify stocks with a potential to deliver high returns. We believe that investors can find potential multi-baggers for the next 10 years by focusing on certain parameters-explosive growth in discretionary consumption, growth stocks available at a reasonable price, companies under stress which may turn around, cyclical stocks at the bottom of the business cycle, undervalued companies and new age industry disruptors.”

He says government policies and budgets also have a significant impact on stock performance. Push on LED bulbs will favour companies such as Havells and Philips. Budget allocation for agriculture will push the stocks of the companies in agri and allied sectors. However there are exceptions for multi-bagger stocks where companies are highly leveraged or company’s promoter has pledged shares at an alarming ratio, which call for higher investor discretion.

Explosive growth in discretionary consumption

As disposable income of households grows, discretionary consumption is likely to grow exponentially. Stocks such as Godrej Consumer Products, TTK Prestige, La Opala RG and Havells delivered multi-bagger returns during the last decade, benefiting from the increase in discretionary consumption and formalisation of the economy. “We believe that Havells can deliver strong growth in the future as it is replicating similar strategy by entering into ACs and kitchen appliances,” Singh added.

High growth available at reasonable prices

While there are plenty of high growth and scalable stories, few are at a reasonable valuation. It is recommended to identify high growth names and buying them when valuations are reasonable, typically during a correction. Buying Titan when the stock during demonetisation resulted in wealth growing 2x.

“We believe UPL (United Phosphorous Ltd), is a growth story at a reasonable price. Valuations at 18.7x are reasonable for a stock with three-year net profit at a compounded annual growth rate of 28 per cent. Acquisition of the US-based Arysta LifeScience could be a game changer for the company. The stock is a potential beneficiary from the rural focus of the government.”

Companies under stress which are likely to turn around

Companies can turnaround by changing their strategy, tweaking their business model or changing their capital structure. Federal Bank is under stress, but has long term potential. With a return on equity of 10.5 per cent and price to book value of 1.3x the stock is attractive, net non-performing assets at 1.72 per cent is low and with Tier 1 CAR (Capital Adequacy Ratio) of 12.3 per cent, the bank can grow its loan book without significant equity dilution. The new management is taking the right steps, and its performance is likely to improve. Himadri Chemicals is another multi-bagger.

Cyclical stocks

Cyclical stocks may be a multi-bagger, if bought at the bottom of the cycle. Stocks like HEG Ltd and Graphite India gave 40x returns from the bottom of the cycle. Commodity stocks such as JSW steel or capex related stocks such as VA Tech Wabag can deliver multi-bagger returns if entered during the low point of the business cycle.

Undervalued Stocks

One can consider Advanced Enzymes Technologies, which manufactures enzymes which find applications for human healthcare, animal healthcare and food processing. The market is concerned about its concentration risk and promoters having pledged 27 per cent of their equity.

“Currently, the stock trades at a private equity of 17x which is low given its high margin (60-70 per cent operating margin), growth potential and high entry barriers, and we believe it has re-rating potential,” he observes.

New age industry disruptors

Disruptors are those who disrupt the existing business model using technology or other competitive advantages to benefit from the inefficiencies of the incumbents. Bajaj Finance has been a disruptor. The company disrupted the consumer finance business in India with an innovative concept of offering customers pre-sanctioned zero interest EMI cards. The stock has multiplied 3.5x times in the past three years and 430x over 10 years.