Multi-role choppers to bolster Navy

By | Published: 1:04 am

Visakhapatnam: As envisioned in the ‘Capability-Based Perspective Plan’ 24 MH – 60R Multi-Role Helicopters (MRH) are being procured under the ‘Buy (Global)’ Category through Foreign Military Sales the Contract for which was signed on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of the Indian Navy, these helicopters are a replacement for the Sea King 42/42A helicopters already decommissioned in the 1990s and envisaged to operate from frontline ships and aircraft carriers providing them the critical attributes of the flexibility of operation, enhanced surveillance and attacking capability. The delivery of the helicopters is planned commencing early 2021 and comes at a time when the Indian Ocean Region is witnessing increasing security threats due to the proliferation of submarines.

The helicopters can be effectively employed for offensive and defensive roles including Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Ship Strike, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations, Search and Rescue, over the horizon Network Centric Operations and Electronic Warfare.

The helicopter’s capability of prolonged maritime operations and seamless integration with the P8i and ships at sea makes it a ‘Force Multiplier’.

The spokesman also stated that as part of the Indian Navy’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the OEM M/s Lockheed Martin would also be discharging offsets through the transfer of technology to Indian Offset Partners for the manufacture of products and services.

This would enable the absorption of niche technology, skill development and manufacture of eligible products/ services leading to a generation of employment, skilling of MSMEs and indigenous production of products for buy-back by the OEM. The acquisition of MH-60R provides the Indian Navy with a key capability and effectively contributes to the Make in India initiative.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .