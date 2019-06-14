Multi-sensor scanning of Charminar completed

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The digital preservation of iconic Charminar using multi-sensor, multi-platform scanning was completed on Thursday by a city-based company.

Last month, a piece of lime-plaster fell from the south-west minaret of the historic structure. The State government’s IT Department had invited Hyderabad-based drone startup Terra Drone India to provide innovative technological solutions for the digital preservation of Charminar.

Accordingly, the company scanned and surveyed the damaged minaret using multiple technologies, including Air Gap Measurement through Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Testing technique, True Colour 3D Model Creation using Visual (RGB) Sensor, Thermal Scanning and LiDAR 3D Profiling and Model Generation using LiDAR techniques.

Under the Air Gap Measurement through Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Testing technique, the company carried out ultrasonic pulse velocity façade of Charminar.

The technique is used to measure the air gaps between the plaster and the actual façade that have developed cracks in different areas of Charminar. Using the True Color 3D Model Creation using Visual (RGB) Sensor, visual (RGB) scan was carried out to maintain a record of the facade, actual colour, and any visible cracks or crevices, according to a press release.

The Thermal Scanning was conducted to detect differences in temperature between different areas of the monument and identify how different materials used in the monument were reacting to heat.

The LiDAR 3D Profiling and Model Generation using LiDAR facilitates have been done to preserve the current existing infrastructural design and layout of the monument for future rebuilding or repair works.

Polu Sreedhar, Chief Operating Office, Terra Drone India, said Terra Drone India had collated multiple technologies under one umbrella and provided it as a holistic solution to the Archaeological Survey of India to help preserve Charminar, the release added.

