Multi-talented Seerat Kapoor shows off her painting skills

Multi-talented actor Seerat Kapoor is all set to meet her fans on the big screen with her much awaited film Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma opposite Siddu Jonnalagadda after their successful film together with Krishna and his Leela. With the lockdown opening up Seerat Kapoor has been in talks with several film makers.

We all know, before entering the south film industry Seerat Kapoor was a dance choreographer and saw her dance in the film Touch Chesi Chudu opposite Ravi Teja. Apart from that we also discover that Seerat Kapoor is a trained singer, but this doesn’t stop her here, Seerat Kapoor recently posted a picture of her Canvas painting and that’s truly a masterpiece. She captioned it, “Goodmorning! Dedicating my most personal; self sketched canvas to all you lovely beings! I must have been in my sweet 16 at the time” We can surely say that the southern beauty is a multi-talented actor.

The actor is gearing up for her debut launch in Bollywood this year. She will be seen in a lead role and will be gracing the big screen, in a never seen before avatar. She has recently shared a picture of her dubbing for her upcoming Bollywood film.

The actor will soon share the details of the untitled film. Seerat made her debut as an actor in 2014 with Run Raja Run in Tollywood. Post her grand debut in Indian Cinema, she has had an exceptional career with some blockbuster like Tiger (2015), Columbus (2015), Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017), Okka Kshanam ( 2017), Touch Chesi Chudu (2018) and Krishna And His Leela (2020).

