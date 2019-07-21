Multi-vehicle wreck kills 5, injures 7 in Texas

By | Published: 1:27 pm 1:29 pm

Houston: Five people, including two children, were killed in a traffic accident in southeastern Texas in the US, Texas Department of Public Safety has said.

A woman driving a van in Victoria County, about 200 km southwest of downtown Houston, along with two men and two children, died on Saturday at the scene. Seven others were rushed to nearby hospitals, according to the authorities, reported Xinhua news agency.

According to the department, the van carrying 10 people was trying to get on a ramp when it was clipped by an 18-wheeler. This sent the van over the median into oncoming traffic, causing the van to be then struck by a pickup.

It was unclear yet what caused the crash.